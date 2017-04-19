MA: Former NFL player Hernandez dead in alleged prison suicide

Source: ESPN

"Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of double murder, died after hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said. Guards found Hernandez unresponsive in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement. … 'The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron's death,' read a statement from Hernandez's lawyer Jose Baez. 'There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.'" (04/19/17)

