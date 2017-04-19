Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by John W Whitehead

"Daily, all across America, individuals who dare to resist — or even question — a police order are being subjected to all sorts of government-sanctioned abuse ranging from forced catheterization, forced blood draws, roadside strip searches and cavity searches, and other foul and debasing acts that degrade their bodily integrity and leave them bloodied and bruised. Americans as young as 4 years old are being leg shackled, handcuffed, tasered and held at gun point for not being quiet, not being orderly and just being childlike — i.e., not being compliant enough. Government social workers actually subjected a 3-year-old boy to a forced catheterization after he was unable to provide them with a urine sample on demand (the boy still wasn’t potty trained). The boy was held down, screaming in pain, while nurses forcibly inserted a tube into his penis to drain his bladder — all of this done because the boy’s mother’s boyfriend had failed a urine analysis for drugs." (04/19/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/run-for-your-life/