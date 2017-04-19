GA: Special election for formerly "safe" GOP House seat goes to runoff

Source: Los Angeles Times

"Republicans on Tuesday forced the front-running Democratic candidate for an Atlanta-area House seat into a runoff, extending until June a congressional contest that has become a nationalized referendum on President Trump. With a small percentage of votes uncounted because of a balloting glitch, Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former Democratic congressional aide and filmmaker making his first run for public office, easily finished in first place. But he narrowly missed the 50%-plus-one-vote mark that would have given him the seat outright. Instead he will meet Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, in the June 20 runoff. … the district is strongly Republican in registration. Until February, the seat was held by Trump’s new Health and Human Services secretary, Tom Price." [editor's note: Republicans are trying to paint this as a victory, but the last time a Democrat won the district was 41 years ago. That Democrat was replaced by Newt Gingrich, and Price won re-election last year with 61% of the vote before moving to the executive branch. For a Democrat to even come close there is a very bad sign for the GOP – TLK] (04/19/17)

http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-house-race-georgia-20170418-story.html