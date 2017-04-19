AL: Three arrested for disorderly conduct as notorious jackass Richard Spencer exercises right to babble nonsense

Source: Seattle Times

"White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke in a crowded auditorium at Auburn University on Tuesday after a federal judge blocked the school from banning his appearance. Only a few chairs were empty in the more than 400-seat room as Spencer and other speakers railed against ethnicity and racial diversity, liberals, the media and more. They say they want to promote white pride. Spencer previously made news by addressing a far-right gathering where audience members gave a Nazi salute. Supporters and opponents engaged in shouting marches beforehand. Auburn police spokesman Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges." (04/19/17)

