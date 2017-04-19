Ecuador: Assange hints at running for UK parliament

Source: Sydney Morning Herald [Australia]

"WikiLeaks head Julian Assange has hinted he may run for the UK parliament in June's snap election…. On Twitter on Wednesday he asked his followers what they thought of the idea of his running, adding 'the government has detained me without charge for seven years.' His followers strongly approved. … British MPs are not obliged to attend parliament in person. However if elected Assange would be unable to cast a vote unless he could somehow make it to Westminster without being arrested. Assange is holed up in London's Ecuador embassy, where he sought asylum in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face [questioning over] rape allegations[, likely to be followed by rendition the US for political prosecution]." (04/19/17)

http://www.smh.com.au/world/wikileaks-founder-julian-assange-hints-at-running-for-uk-parliament-at-election-20170419-gvo68x.html