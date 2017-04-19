UT: Chaffetz announces he won't seek re-election in 2018

Source: Time

"Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who heads the House Oversight Committee, will not run for reelection in 2018. The Utah Congressman wrote on Facebook that he had made a personal decision to return to the private sector, claiming that he was confident that he would have been reelected by a wide margin. … Since President Trump took office, Chaffetz, who flip-flopped on the endorsement of the President retracting it after the 'Access Hollywood' tape but subsequently announcing he would vote for him, has faced angry constituents at town halls in his district." [editor's note: I wonder what he got recorded saying or who he got caught sleeping with, or … ? – TLK] (04/19/17)

