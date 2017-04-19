Emirates reducing US flights due to weakened interest in visiting a xenophobic police state

Source: The Hill

"The Emirates airline on Wednesday announced it would be reducing flights to the U.S. in response to "weakened travel demand" amid pushback to President Trump's travel ban and other administration restrictions. The Middle East's biggest airline said it would be 'reducing flights to five of the 12 US cities we currently serve.' The airline's move is a 'commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand to US,' an airline representative said in a statement. 'The recent actions taken by the US government relating to the issuance of entry visas, heightened security vetting, and restrictions on electronic devices in aircraft cabins, have had a direct impact on consumer interest and demand for air travel into the US.'" (04/19/17)

http://thehill.com/policy/transportation/329460-emirates-reducing-us-flights-after-weakened-travel-demand-to-us