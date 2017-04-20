Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Deirdre N McCloskey

"In 1981, Shanghai had only two tall buildings, two western hotels. Now it has two thousand. It’s a matter of arithmetic: If real income grows at the miserable 1 percent of the Great Leap Forward or of the License Raj, it will double, if it does not meet any intervening obstacles, in a painfully slow 72 years. (Proof: calculate it.) At that rate Shanghai would now have three tall buildings. If real income is growing at 7.2 percent, though, it will double in 10 years. If 12 percent, in 6 years. The arithmetical truth that years-to-double is 72 divided by the growth rate is called The Rule of 72. At rates of 7 to 12 percent, in a couple of generations, the Chinese and the Indians will have an American standard of living. If that doesn’t impress you, you are hard to impress." (04/19/17)

https://fee.org/articles/this-is-the-formula-for-prosperity-and-the-lousy-excuses-not-to-use-it/