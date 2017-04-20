Why Obama's overtime rule will backfire

Source: American Institute for Economic Research

by Sheldon Richman

"We ought to know by now that good intentions alone cannot make a government policy beneficial. Since the law of economics — market forces — are inexorable, we should not expect even good will to withstand them. 'Nature to be commanded,' Francis Bacon said, 'must be obeyed.' Similarly, if market forces are to serve society, they must be respected. Yet many policymakers and worker advocates have not learned. For example, they persist in pushing the minimum wage despite voluminous theoretical evidence and empirical illustrations that it harms the most vulnerable workers, the low-skilled and those looking for their first jobs. Former President Barack Obama gave us a related example in the final year of his term: the overtime rule. We can have no better example of how something that sounds good can have the opposite effect." (04/19/17)

https://www.aier.org/why-Obamas-overtime-rule-will-backfire