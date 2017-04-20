Taxation is theft by government

Source: Eastern New Mexico News

by Kent McManigal

"Tuesday was the day sometimes called 'Tax Day.' It’s not exactly a holiday, and about as far from a 'holy day' as it’s possible to imagine. Some people get tired of libertarians pointing out that taxation is theft. Particularly those whose paychecks depend on this particular form of theft. Whatever you call it, when someone demands you hand over some of your property, threatening to hurt you in some way if you don’t comply, it’s not the act of a good person. How excited were you to pay taxes this year? Or, if you got some of your own money back, were you grateful for this 'gift?'" (04/19/17)

