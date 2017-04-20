Note to Paul Craig Roberts: It wasn't deregulation that brutalized Dr. Dao

Source: [email protected]

by Thomas L Knapp

"A friend points out this bizarre piece by Paul Craig Roberts, bemoaning 'deregulation' and blaming it for, among other things, the recent incident in which Dr. David Dao was brutally assaulted and dragged off a United Airlines flight. … The bad things that happen in air travel today are, so far as I can tell, largely a function of War on Terror security theater. The TSA lines mean you have to arrive at the airport earlier, submit to sexual assault before getting onto the concourse, pay insane prices for food in an area that you can't freely leave and return from, and then risk getting dragged off the airplane by thugs if you fail to instantly do as ordered by anyone wearing a uniform, or if the air crew or your fellow passengers just don't think you look right." (04/19/17)

http://knappster.blogspot.com/2017/04/note-to-paul-craig-roberts-it-wasnt.html