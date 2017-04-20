To reform indigent defense, bring the market in

Source: Cato Institute

by Tim Lynch

"America’s criminal courts are in terrible shape. New York, Indiana, Louisiana, Idaho, Missouri, and many other states are mired in litigation over their festering crises in indigent legal defense. Public defenders want to do a good job for their clients but are often stretched so thin by enormous caseloads that they feel as though they are being forced to commit malpractice, like a doctor with way too many patients. One bright spot is Comal County, Texas, near San Antonio. For the past two years, officials have been testing a pilot program known as Client Choice, which takes the unprecedented step of letting indigent defendants choose their own lawyer, instead of having one assigned to them." (04/19/17)

