The humans are coming!

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"You and others fear robots because robots substitute for human workers. And your fear intensifies because, in your words, 'robots which are more human-like are becoming more common.' But what’s more human-like than humans? Since 1950 the number of humans in the American workforce has increased by nearly 160 percent (from 62 million to 160 million). Yet not only is today’s U.S. unemployment rate of 4.5 percent lower than was 1950’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent, today’s labor-force-participation rate of 63.0 percent is higher than the 59.2 percent rate in 1950. If an increased supply of human-like workers displaces existing human workers, the number of unemployed human workers would, over the past seven decades, have been driven to sky-high levels by the greatly increased number of extraordinarily human-like workers — actual humans! — in the labor force. Yet no such displacement happened." (04/19/17)

