Source: Mises Canada

by Roger Toutant

"In the world of Winston Smith and his fellow proles, history was like a liquid: Without form and substance, sticking to some surfaces, running off of others, always changing shape. Memory had not only become a useless human faculty but a dangerous one. After all, the Thought Police were certain to bring any prole who uttered dissenting opinions to the Ministry of Love for severe punishment, perhaps execution. The Records Department had a monumental task on its hands. The tracking, recalling, upgrading and re-distributions of all the books, newspapers and films that were 'superseded' and needed updating necessitated an enormous bureaucracy that worked night and day. The biggest hurdle was the fact that the media had physical form. … Imagine how much easier it would have been for the Records Department if all those historically 'inaccurate' documents had not been in physical form, but rather, in electronic form — perhaps entries in databases that could be remotely accessed and modified by programmers at the Ministry of Truth." (04/19/17)

https://www.mises.ca/1984-reloaded-the-cloud-and-the-liquefaction-of-history/