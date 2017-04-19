Why Hillary Clinton really lost

Source: OpEdNews

by Robert Parry

"An early insider account of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, entitled Shattered, reveals a paranoid presidential candidate who couldn't articulate why she wanted to be President and who oversaw an overconfident and dysfunctional operation that failed to project a positive message or appeal to key voting groups. Okay, I realize that people who have been watching Rachel Maddow and other MSNBC programs — as well as reading The New York Times and The Washington Post for the past four months — 'know' that Clinton ran a brilliant campaign that was only derailed because of 'Russian meddling.' But this insider account from reporters Jonathan Allen and Annie Parnes describes something else." (04/19/17)

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Why-Hillary-Clinton-Really-by-Robert-Parry-Clinton-Collapse_Hillary-2016-170419-131.html