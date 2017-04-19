Welcome to the war zone

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Is it soup yet? Are we there yet? Are we at war yet? Of course, we ARE at war and have been, pretty much continuously since about 1940 or so. (Yes, I realize that Congress did not declare war until 8 DEC 1941, but the US had been a de-facto ally and co-belligerent of the British Empire for some time.) We are fighting in Syria, in Afghanistan, in Iraq, in Yemen, and probably in Libya, South Sudan, Ukraine, and maybe a few other places that we might not find out about for years, if ever. (By 'we' I mean the Fed Gov, and those of the Fifty States (most, as I understand it) who gladly send their own troops (National Guard) to those places. But there is war, and there is war." (04/19/17)

