Beyond ObamaCare: The seven percent solution

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Loren Lomasky

"ObamaCare is dead, long live — what? The House Republican plan achieved the rare feat of displeasing fellow conservatives almost as much as Democrats before dying stillborn. Does it follow, as numerous commentators have intoned, that ObamaCare ought to be retained? No, for it too is multiply flawed and has been rejected by citizens in most polls. So what is to be done? This isn’t a wonkish question about design but rather a plea for radical rethinking. America makes three demands on its healthcare system that, unfortunately, are jointly incompatible." (04/19/17)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/04/beyond-obamacare-seven-percent-solution/