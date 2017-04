Source: Lions of Liberty

"On this week’s Electric Libertyland host Brian McWilliams gives his take on Alex Jones playing a 'character,' the Atlanta Braves’ new taxpayer abomination of a stadium and the current state of affairs in North Korea. He then welcomes in friend of the podcast and podcaster in her own right, Heather Nixon of the Johnny Rocket Launchpad." [various formats] (04/19/17)

