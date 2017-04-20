Fox News fires Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment storm

Source: Variety

"In a shocking reversal of fortune for one of the most prominent voices in TV news, Bill O’Reilly has been ousted from Fox News Channel amid the firestorm over sexual harassment allegations leveled against the host in recent years. Parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday: 'After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.' The decision to turn O’Reilly loose appears to have been made between Tuesday and Wednesday by the Murdochs, the family who control the operations of Fox News parent 21st Century Fox." (04/19/17)

