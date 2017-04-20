US court accuses former Mexican governor of laundering US $30 million through Texas real estate

Source: PanAm Post

"A United States Court is accusing a former Mexican governor of money laundering. Former Governor of the State of Tamaulipas Eugenio Hernandez Flores is accused of laundering approximately US $30 million made from criminal activities. However, in Mexico, Hernandez is still free and without charge, in addition to having all his rights as an active member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party." (04/19/17)

https://panampost.com/elena-toledo/2017/04/19/us-court-accuses-ex-mexican-governor-of-laundering-us30-million-through-texas-real-estate/