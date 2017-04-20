Iranian regime sticks to nuclear deal but Tillerson looks for excuses to keep sanctions

Source: National Public Radio [US state media]

"As President Trump wages a rhetorical battle with North Korea over its nuclear program, his secretary of state says the nuclear deal with Iran will now be placed under review. In a letter to Congress, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Iran is meeting the terms of the 2015 deal worked out with the Obama administration and five other countries. But Tillerson added that the current administration would evaluate whether the lifting of sanctions that had been placed on Iran 'is vital to the national security interests of the United States.'"

