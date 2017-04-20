Venezuela: Tens of thousands march against Maduro; two killed

Source: Los Angeles Times

"Tens of thousands of Venezuelans used a national holiday to demonstrate yet again against the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro, and at least two people died as the government used heavily armed forces and tear gas to control the vast crowds. Marching on a day marking the beginning of Venezuela’s independence movement from Spain in 1810, protesters dressed mainly in white clogged freeways and main thoroughfares across metropolitan Caracas, the capital. Many held placards reading 'Maduro out,' 'Down with dictatorship,' and 'Liberty.' One of the fatalities was identified in social media as a 19-year-old Carlos Jose Moreno Baron, as having been killed by a gunshot to the head fired by informal motorcycle-riding militias who support Maduro known as 'colectivos.' … Later in the day, Paola Andreina Ramirez Gomez, 23, also was reported killed by gunshot in the San Carlos Plaza area of San Cristobal, capital of the western state of Tachira. It was not immediately clear who fired the shot." (04/19/17)

