CA: UC Berkeley administration, desperate to appease Antifa jackboots, cancels Coulter harangue

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Next week’s scheduled speech by right-wing pundit Ann Coulter at UC Berkeley is off — for now — because campus officials say they won’t be able to protect participants from rioting if it should happen. 'We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue for your planned April 27 event featuring Ann Coulter,' vice chancellors Scott Biddy and Stephen Sutton emailed the student groups co-hosting the event — the Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeUSA — Tuesday evening. The organizers are not giving up, saying the university’s action amounts to unconstitutional prior restraint." (04/19/17)

