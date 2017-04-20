Ryan: US must keep military misadventure options open on North Korea

Source: Reuters

"The United States must keep military options on the table when dealing with North Korea, but it does not want to use them unless it has to, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said during a visit to Britain on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from China and proceeded with nuclear and missile programmes seen by Washington and others as a direct threat. 'Allowing this dictator to have that kind of power is not something that civilized nations can allow to happen … of course we don't want to have military options employed, but we must keep all options on the table,' he said when asked if the U.S. administration would be willing to drop bombs on North Korea. Ryan said he was encouraged by the results of efforts to work with China to reduce tensions, but that it was unacceptable North Korea might be able to strike allies with nuclear weapons." (04/19/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-usa-ryan-idUSKBN17L2JW