"New England Patriots star Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski offered to help Sean Spicer keep White House journalists in line. He cheekily popped his head round the door as his team visited President Donald Trump to mark their Super Bowl win." [editor's note: Now this is the kinda story SNL ought to make fun of – SAT] (04/19/17)

