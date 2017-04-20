Targeted by Obama, DeVry and other for-profit colleges rebounding under Trump

Source: Chicago Tribune

"It may be too late for shuttered Corinthian Colleges, ITT Technical Institute or even Trump University, but Wall Street is betting the potential rollback of Obama-era initiatives to hold for-profit colleges accountable may lead to a resurgence of the beleaguered industry. Rebounding from what some analysts saw as an existential threat during the Obama administration, for-profit college stocks are up sharply since Donald Trump's November election amid renewed investor optimism — and growing concern from education watchdogs. 'The perception of investors has been that the prior administration was really out to get the sector,' said Trace Urdan, a research analyst at Credit Suisse. 'Trump helps make these companies more investable because there is less concern that the government is trying to drive them out of business.'" (04/19/17)

http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-trump-for-profit-schools-0423-biz-20170418-story.html