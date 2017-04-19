CA: UC Berkeley orders cancellation of Ann Coulter speech

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"Next week’s scheduled speech by right-wing pundit Ann Coulter at UC Berkeley is off (for now) because campus officials say they won’t be able to protect participants from rioting if it should happen. 'We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue for your planned April 27 event featuring Ann Coulter,' vice chancellors Scott Biddy and Stephen Sutton emailed the student groups co-hosting the event (the Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeUSA) Tuesday evening. The organizers are not giving up, saying the university’s action amounts to unconstitutional prior restraint." [editor's note: I keep waiting for the punchline that says, "Because nobody bought tickets" – SAT] (04/19/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/UC-Berkeley-orders-cancellation-of-Ann-Coulter-11084299.php