Dems should stop obsessing over Hillary Clinton

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"The publication Tuesday of <>em>Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, has reopened the wounds of last year’s presidential election. … Was it all Clinton’s fault? Pundits are debating the question yet again. The Democrats desperately need an authoritative autopsy of 2016: a winnable election with disastrous results. There are all sorts of questions the party needs to ask itself about messaging and strategy: Should Democrats have a more populist message, to appeal to the white working class? Should they double down on identity politics and intersectionality? Should they rely less on data mavens and political consultants? Should they devote fewer resources to national organizing, and more to rebuilding the party from the ground up? Instead, too many postmortems focus on the one question that isn’t helpful for future planning: Was Clinton a bad candidate?" (04/19/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/142119/stop-obsessing-hillary-clinton-its-pointless