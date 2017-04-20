Single payer in the Golden state

Source: In These Times

by Joel Bleifuss

"The next big healthcare showdown, however, is shaping up in California. On one side, the Democratic legislature; on the other, it seems, is Jerry Brown, the Democratic governor. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) and millions of its beneficiaries are safe, for now, from the GOP’s congressional death panels. The healthcare fight is just getting started. In March, Bernie Sanders said he would introduce a 'Medicare-for-all single-payer' bill in the Senate. The next big healthcare showdown, however, is shaping up in California. On one side, the Democratic legislature; on the other, it seems, is Jerry Brown, the Democratic governor. On February 17, Democratic state Sens. Ricardo Lara and Toni Atkins introduced the Healthy California Act, legislation that would establish a single-payer plan for all 38 million residents, including undocumented citizens. 'Everyone has a right to healthcare,' said Lara, when announcing the legislation. 'We’ll never get to 100 percent healthcare in California unless we lead.'" (04/19/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20051/single-payer-here-we-come-california-jerry-brown-healthcare-sanders