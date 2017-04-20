What the playground can teach the government about fair play

Source: USA Today

by David A Cortman

"One of the first big cases that newly minted Justice Neil Gorsuch will hear, together with the other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, will be one of the most important religious freedom cases this term: Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer. … The facts of the case are simple enough. The plaintiff is Trinity Lutheran Church, which owns a preschool with a playground. The state of Missouri partially reimburses local government and non-profit organizations for installing rubber surfaces on their playground floors. It’s a great way to benefit the environment by making productive use of old tires and to protect children by softening surfaces around swings and slides that are often unforgiving to little heads, knees and elbows. Seeking to protect the preschool students and neighborhood children who use its playground, Trinity applied for the reimbursement. Even though Trinity satisfied the government’s requirements better than all but a few other applicants, state officials refused the request because a religious organization owns the preschool." (04/19/17)

https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/04/19/what-playground-can-teach-government-fair-play-column/100593508