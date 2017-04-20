The truth behind Tax Day: Where your taxes go now

Source: Our Future

by Robin Claremont

"If you groan about tax day, you’re certainly not alone. But what if tax day was something we could be proud of as members of a democracy? Would you feel differently about paying taxes if you knew they were going to support public services that you, your family and your community rely on: as public safety, roads and bridges, schools, health care, social services and national parks? Millions of Americans file their federal income tax returns in April each year with no idea what the government actually does with all that money. This is surprising, considering that individuals are our nation’s primary bill payers. Income taxes paid by individuals account for 49 percent of all federal tax revenues, which are projected to be $2.99 trillion in 2016. Other tax revenue comes from payroll taxes paid jointly by workers and employers, accounting for 33 percent and corporate income taxes paid by businesses, which make up 9 percent." [editor's note: And this is the reality, where NOTHING taken on Tax day does a thing for these alleged government services [sic], but is merely pissed away on wars at home and abroad, corporate welfare and crony corporatism – SAT] (04/19/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170418/the-surprising-truth-behind-tax-day-where-your-taxes-go-now