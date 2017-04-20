Source: Cracked

by Cezary Jan Strusiewicz

"Intelligence specialists translate and analyze communications between America's enemies, then let us know which one of them desperately needs a Hellfire missile up the ass. We're talking about a profession in which you literally decide who lives and who dies. That's pressure. We wanted to learn more about the folks who deal with that kind of responsibility on a daily basis, while we freak out at the psychic weight of caring for a houseplant. So we spoke to Gwen, Greg, and Eddie. This is what they told us: 6) The Things You Learn Will Scar You For Life As an intelligence specialist, one of Gwen's jobs was to analyze videos made by terror groups. Obviously, we're not talking about epic Slip 'n Slide fails here — these are the most soul-scarring videos imaginable." (04/19/17)

http://www.cracked.com/personal-experiences-2466-the-terrifying-things-you-learn-in-military-intelligence.html