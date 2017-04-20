You don’t have free will, but you might someday

Source: Scott Adams Blog

by Scott Adams

"Regular readers know that I don’t believe in the superstition of 'free will' because the laws of physics don’t stop at your skull. Whatever is happening in your brain is the result of cause and effect, and perhaps some randomness. But 'free will' isn’t a real thing, except in our imaginations. But it might be a real thing soon. We’re hearing in the news that someday, perhaps within ten years, humans will be able to implant microchips in their brains to boost performance or fix problems. … With our current fully-organic brains, we do whatever the physics and chemistry of our brains tells us to do. You might want to lose weight, but your brain is telling you to eat that ice cream at midnight anyway, so you do. Your urges are simply stronger than your rational mind. But what if the microchip in your brain could reverse that situation? Suppose you programmed the microchip to allow your rational mind to overcome your irrational urges." (04/19/17)

http://blog.dilbert.com/post/159754493801/you-dont-have-free-will-but-you-might-get-it