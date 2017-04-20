Baltasar Gracian's aphorism #102: Be able to stomach big slices of luck.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"My interpretation: it is my experience that massive good luck destroys as many people as massive bad luck. It goes to their heads or enables bad habits that rise to the forefront. I had a friend who was funny and endearing whenever he was down and out but close to insufferable when things were going well. He seemed to look down on the circle he ran with whenever his 'star' was on the rise. Eventually, he left every one of them (us) behind and adopted new friends whose status matched his own. But I doubt if the 'elevated' crowd really knew who he was or would have been there if he'd needed a couch to crash on as he used to crash on mine. The man turned to drugs and alcohol to keep himself going; he never finished the grand manuscript he described in detail to me in our last phone conversation. His life ended early, badly and alone." (04/20/17)

