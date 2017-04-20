James Bovard on The Scott Horton Show

Source: Libertarian Institute

"James Bovard, author of Public Policy Hooligan, discusses how Woodrow Wilson got America into WWI, directly and indirectly causing the rise of Hitler, Stalin, WWII, and the redrawing of the Middle East. At home, Wilson gave rise to a government crackdown on free speech, the draft, prohibition, espionage laws, and the Spanish Flu." [various formats] (04/17/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/scotthortonshow/41717-james-bovard-far-reaching-negative-consequences-woodrow-wilsons-war-100-years-later/