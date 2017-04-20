Pakistan: Court orders further graft probe against Sharif

Source: Bloomberg

"Pakistan’s top court ordered further investigation into corruption charges against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for now taking off immediate pressure and the prospect of a potential disqualification as his government continues efforts to boost an economy hit for years by power outages and terrorism. … The court took up the case in November following a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists showed his three children either owned or have signing rights to authorize transactions of four offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands. Those holdings were alleged to have been used to make property purchases in London. Sharif’s political opponents doubted the premier’s family made assets outside Pakistan through legal means." (04/20/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-04-20/pakistan-court-orders-further-probe-against-sharif-in-graft-case