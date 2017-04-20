Source: spiked

by Luke Gittos

"Last week, a UK High Court judge ruled that Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) could withdraw life support from an eight-month-old baby. The baby’s name is Charlie Gard. His parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, challenged the application that had been made by GOSH specialists for the treatment to be withdrawn. They sought to move Charlie to America to undergo an experimental treatment that they thought might give him 'one chance of life.' … we should remain critical and questioning about the role the courts play in proceedings like this. They seek to regulate the line between parental authority and medical judgement. There is already a strong assumption in the common law that the option 'in favour of life' should be applied in each case, but that assumption is rebuttable. There is no assumption, however, in favour of parental autonomy over children. Perhaps it is time that the law reflected the importance of parents’ role. Ultimately, shouldn’t parental autonomy triumph over disputes of expert opinion?" (04/20/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/who-should-decide-the-fate-of-children/