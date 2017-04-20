Security theater, White House edition: Public banned from public areas

Source: Evening Standard [UK]

"Members of the public have been banned from the pavement along the south side of the White House amid security concerns. The stretch of pavement along the south fence has been closed each night — between 11pm and 6am — since 2015. But US Secret Service officials said it will now be closed permanently to 'lessen the possibility of individuals illegally accessing the White House grounds.'" [editor's note: How can it be illegal for the alleged owners of property to access that property? – TLK] (04/20/17)

