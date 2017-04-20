Ida-heave-ho

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"'Is there any chance the vetoes can be overridden?' asked a reader in response to yesterday’s commentary on Idaho Gov. Butch Otter’s veto of two pieces of common-sense legislation. It’s a good question, because the bill reforming civil asset forfeiture and the bill easing regulations that block employment in cosmetology both passed by wide margins. Unfortunately, the answer is NO. According to the Gem State’s constitution, the governor has ten days after legislation reaches his desk or, at the session’s end, ten days after the legislature adjourns to decide whether to sign or veto a bill. If he vetoes after adjournment, it cannot be overridden — unless the legislature comes back into session. Only the governor can call legislators back into session, which is exceedingly unlikely if a new session would entail a veto override." (04/20/17)

