Foreign Policy Focus, episode 29

Source: Foreign Policy Focus

"On FPF #29, I examine some of the costs of American's wars. Civilians in other countries clearly identified as victims of American wars. American civilians face grave consequences from the wars. Many vets will suffer from lifelong illnesses and disabilities from wars. All citizens lose rights and face crippling debts. I also update some important foreign policy news stories." [various formats] (04/19/17)

http://foreignpolicyfocus.libsyn.com/fpf-29-consequences-of-war