CIA, FBI launch manhunt for heroic leaker who gave top-secret documents to WikiLeaks

Source: CBS News

"CBS News has learned that a manhunt is underway for a traitor [sic] inside the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA and FBI are conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst [sic] security breaches in CIA history, which exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems. Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider — either a CIA employee or contractor — who had physical access to the material. The agency has not said publicly when the material was taken [sic] or how it was stolen [sic]." [editor's note: The leaker is a hero, not a traitor, and the material was not "taken" or "stolen" — it was copied and revealed (by WikiLeaks) to the people who both pay for, and are affected by, it – TLK] (04/20/17)

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/cia-fbi-on-manhunt-for-leaker-who-gave-top-secret-documents-to-wikileaks/