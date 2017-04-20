The Bill of Rights at the border: Fifth Amendment protections for account passwords and device passcodes

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Stephanie Lacambra

"As anyone who’s ever watched any cop show knows, the Fifth Amendment gives you the right to remain silent and to refuse to provide evidence against yourself — even at the border. If a CBP agent asks you a question, you can tell them you choose to remain silent and want to speak to an attorney, even if you don’t have one retained yet. That choice may not stop CBP agents from pressuring you to 'voluntarily' talk to them, but they are supposed to stop questioning you once you ask for a lawyer. Also, beware that government agents are permitted to lie to you in order to convince you to waive your right to remain silent, but you can be criminally prosecuted if you lie to them." (04/19/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/04/bill-rights-border-fifth-amendment-protections-account-passwords-and-device