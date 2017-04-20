Clinton camp scrambles to find out who leaked embarrassing info

Source: New York Post

"The knives are out in Hillary Clinton’s camp about who leaked embarrassing information to the authors of a bombshell new book about her 'doomed presidential campaign.' There is a witch hunt underway among Clinton’s presidential campaign staffers after the release of the autopsy book, 'Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign' by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. We’re told the details in the book, which depicts the campaign as inept, 'could only have come from someone in the inner circle.' … Revelations in the 'Shattered' book include how Clinton apologized to President Obama on election night after losing to Donald Trump. The book also describes how Clinton had her own witch hunt in 2008 after losing the nomination to Obama. She had an aide access the campaign’s server to check the emails from top staffers." (04/20/17)

