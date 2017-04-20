One hundred days of corruption

Source: The American Prospect

by Eliza Newlin Carney

"Trump bragged on the campaign trail that he was not beholden to wealthy donors, and pledged to 'drain the swamp' in Washington. But unlike previous presidents, Trump has failed to release his tax returns or put his business assets in a blind trust. Members of his family, including his daughter, Ivanka —

now an official White House adviser — continue to promote their own private business interests around the world. Trump has signed legislation that would weaken international anti-corruption regulations, has promoted his personal business ventures while in the White House, and faces a record 39,105 public ethics inquiries and complaints before the Office of Congressional Ethics. Here are a few highlights of what might be called Trump’s first 100 days of corruption …" (04/20/17)

http://prospect.org/article/100-days-corruption