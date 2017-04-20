America's misadventures in the Middle East

Source: The American Conservative

by Chas Freeman

"'From now on,' President Donald Trump declared in his inaugural address, 'it’s going to be only America first, America first!' If so, no region stands to be more affected than West Asia and North Africa — what Americans call 'the Middle East.' America’s interests there are now entirely derivative rather than direct. They are a function of the self-appointed roles of the United States as the warden of world order, the guarantor of other nations’ security, the shepherd of the world economy, and the custodian of the global commons. If America is now to look out only for itself, it has little obvious reason to be much involved in the Middle East." (04/20/17)

