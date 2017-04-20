Source: CounterPunch

by Joseph Grosso

"A strict definition of the word brand, in a business context, simply reads 'a type of product manufactured by a particular company under a particular name.' It may sound obvious but the key word here is 'manufactured' one definition of which reads 'to invent or fabricate.' In other words a personal brand often could recall the words of Mark Twain: Give a man a reputation as an early riser and he could sleep ‘til noon. It would be difficult to find a greater example of this than Trump." (04/20/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/20/presidential-branding-trump-and-the-cult-of-celebrity/