Source: Free Talk Live

"Two Dead in Mass Protests in Venezuela :: Gravity, Moon Landing Kook Theories :: Protest Movements :: Sabotaging the State :: How to make government more honest? :: Social Security :: :: Civil Rights :: Libertarians and Principle :: Solitary Confinement :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark, Jay." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/19/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-04-19