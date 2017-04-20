Advertising giant Google is working on an ad blocker

Source: Wired

"Google’s Chrome browser might be on the verge of launching an ad-blocking tool that could see the search giant take control of a market that threatens a large portion of its revenue. Insiders shared the news with the Wall Street Journal, suggesting the filter could be set to default, blocking all ads classed as 'objectionable' under the Better Ads Standards. These standards were drawn up by an industry body (of which Google is a member) in March, based on consumer preferences in Europe and North America. That list was based on the feedback of 25,000 consumers rating 104 different types of ad experiences. The ads which were rated the lowest on desktop included pop-up ads, auto-play video ads with sound, prestitial ads with countdown and large sticky ads." (04/20/17)

