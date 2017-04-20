A response to two responses and also whatever Nick is doing

Source: Cato Unbound

by Jeremy McLellan

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have written the lead essay this month on comedy as political resistance. Hundreds of pieces have been written about comedy and politics which all say the same thing, so I jumped at the chance to write something different. I attempted to provide a grand theory of comedy as the incongruity between reality and human conceit, and thus why political comedy was inherently subversive. In doing so, I rejected the idea that comedy must be put in service to activist or partisan causes, which themselves contain within themselves the same kind of incongruities. Three people replied to my essay, or at least they were instructed to. Two of them did, while one ignored my piece, hijacked the issue, and wrote something else. Rather libertarian of him." (04/19/17)

https://www.cato-unbound.org/2017/04/19/jeremy-mclellan/response-two-responses-also-whatever-nick-doing