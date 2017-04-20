The Freedom Report, episode 280

Source: The Libertarian Republic

"In a brilliant piece by Caitlin Flanagan at the Atlantic, a liberal writer self reflects on how the comedy shows of hosts such as Samantha Bee, John Oliver, and Jimmy Fallon may have been important influencers in the rise of Donald Trump. Flanagan dissects the various ways in which liberals derided not just the president, but his supporters, giving conservatives a good reason to do whatever they could to stop a Democrat from taking the White House. Austin Petersen, former 2016 candidate for president himself breaks down the news." [various formats] (04/19/17)

http://thelibertarianrepublic.podbean.com/e/did-liberal-comedians-give-rise-to-donald-trump/